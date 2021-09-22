That’s why the thriller with Leonardo DiCaprio is worth it!

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio is not just a big heartthrob. He also has some skills on stage that make him such a special actor. You can see this very well in the film “Shutter Island” from 2010. This is exactly why it is still an absolute masterpiece even today. But what is it and where can you see it?

Leonardo DiCaprio had worked in many films and TV shows in his career so far, which were very well received by fans and viewers. You just have to think of “Inception” or “Titanic”. But “Shutter Island” is also a film that you absolutely should have seen. Even if it is not as well known as the first two films mentioned.









This is what “Shutter Island” is all about

Actually, the US Marshall Teddy Daniels, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, comes to a small island off the coast of Massachusetts with his companion Chuck Aule, played by Mark Ruffalo. They were called because a woman had escaped from Ashecliffe Hospital for the Mentally Disordered Felon. But apparently the madness doesn’t just seem to be in the minds of the patients. Teddy Daniels takes this case very seriously – maybe too seriously? Because when he looks behind the scenes of the institution, there seems to be a dark secret behind the island.

Where can you see the film?

If you haven’t planned anything on Saturday evening, you can watch “Shutter Island” on RTL ZWEI. There he comes to blockbuster time at 8:15 p.m. But if you don’t have time, but would still like to see it, then you can also watch the psychological thriller via streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon. It’s free on Netflix, of course. Not so with Amazon. There you can either borrow it for 3.99 euros or buy it for 7.99 euros. Already read? Your Honor: New series with Bryan Cranston is a mega hit!