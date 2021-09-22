That’s why Hugh Jackman is no longer Wolverine ⊂ · ⊃ CURVED.de

With his convincing portrayal of the mutant Wolverine, Hugh Jackmann was one of the guarantees for the success of the “X-Men” films. In the future, however, he will no longer embody the superhero with the Adamantium claws. He now explained to Variety magazine why he made this decision.



Jerry Seinfeld is said to have made the decisive difference. Hugh Jackman asked him over dinner how he had decided to end his successful sitcom “Seinfeld”. The comedian’s reply: “I always believed you shouldn’t use up all your creativity … you should always have some left over.”

Jackman took Seinfeld’s advice

According to Hugh Jackman, Jerry Seinfeld was saying, “Get out of the party before it’s too late!” On the way home, he made the decision that “Logan” would be his last Wolverine film. He also had the idea to play Wolverine as a person with a violent past instead of a superhero. For “X-Men” fans, his decision should mean an immense change. Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in a total of nine films. He made his debut 17 years ago in the first part of the “X-Men” series.

According to Screen Rant, he is happy to see his successor on the big screen. He has even suggested an actor for his role: he is said to have told an Indian journalist that he could well imagine Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as Wolverine. It is not yet known who will actually follow in Jackman’s footsteps.

















deal

Sony Playstation 5

+ o2 Free M 20 GB

+ 2nd controller & FIFA22