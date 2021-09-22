Ten disturbing facts about Rihanna

In line with RiRi’s 32nd birthday today, we have selected ten things that you most likely did not know about her.

Happy Birthday RiRi!

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is one of the most successful musicians of our time, celebrates her 32nd birthday on February 20, 2020 and spends time with her friends in Mexico. But it doesn’t have to be really luxurious for the now 600 million euro all-round talent, instead she blew out the candles on her two-tier cake and worked for her girls who had serenaded her.

Rihanna celebrating her 32nd birthday

Ten disturbing facts

To celebrate the day, we came up with something very special for RiRi and picked out ten disturbing facts about the superstar, which you most likely did not know. Or did you know that in your homeland – Barbados – since 2008, “Rihanna Day” has been purchased as a national holiday on February 21st, one day after your actual birthday?

Even a superstar like Rihanna is incredibly nervous before appearances and has admitted several times that she has to drink up courage before every performance. She doesn’t go on stage without a short guy and has made it a ritual to toast with her crew – or alone – before each set.

Rihanna herself had a difficult childhood. Her father, who was addicted to cocaine, alcohol, and marijuana, abused her mother before drawing the line. When RiRi was 14, her parents divorced. The singer told Oprah in 2012 that she had to make peace with her father: “I had to forgive him because I was still worried.”

Rihanna was basically made for the spotlight. At the age of 16, she won her first beauty pageant in Barbados and was allowed to take home the Miss Combermere crown from her high school.

Rare photo of Rihanna in adolescence, taking part in a beauty contest in Barbados.





– FEИTY (@maxlovesriri) January 15, 2016

A year later Rihanna won a singing show and performed Mariah Carey’s “Hero”. A video of their performance can still be found online today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTtMXLe5z3Y

When RiRi’s debut single “Pon de Replay” came out, she was just 17 years old. Before her career on stage, she was part of the “Army Cadet Force” and no less than “Impossible” singer Shontelle was allowed to chase her around …

Did you know that Rihanna admires her legs the most? In 2007 she herself won Gillette Venus’ competition for the “Celebrity Legs of a Goddess” award and a little later had those limbs insured for around one million dollars.

Chris Brown almost destroyed Katy Perry and Rihanna’s friendship. The latter superstar was allowed to plan her colleague’s bachelorette party himself in 2010 before marrying comedian Russell Brand. After RiRi had given her beating ex one more chance in 2013, Perry didn’t contact her for months and wanted to give her the pass.

“They stood around the table and prayed. We were young and one of the girls … she got up and just started screaming. I remember they locked us in the bedroom because they didn’t want kids to see this. And every time they prayed, this girl started screaming in the strangest voice ever. It’s funny now, I pissed myself in my pants back then, ”Rihanna remembered the moment in her childhood, which one she had to watch an exorcism. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v = ZGoNM1wdUnQ

Rihanna does not have a high school diploma and still managed to make a fortune of around 600 million euros. When she was 15, she dropped out of high school and hated everyday life. Had she done the time and not mutated into a superstar, she would have studied psychology and wanted to start her own business.

So then: Happy Birthday!