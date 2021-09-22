Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Sweet gesture: Amal and George Clooney write letters to each other

By Sonia Gupta
Who would have thought that a woman would turn the life of George Clooney (59) upside down like that? For years the actor was considered one of the most sought-after bachelors in the world. The now 59-year-old is now a married father of twins. The human rights lawyer Amal (42), from the George herself says that she is “far too intelligent” for him, it actually seems to have managed to tame the charming Hollywood star in the long term. After six years of marriage together, the two are apparently still crushed – as they prove with regular romantic gestures.

“Even during the lockdown, I sometimes write a letter and leave it on her desk or she writes one to me and puts it under my pillow”, told George in an interview with AARP. He is a great friend of letters and has, among other things, documents from Paul Newman (✝83), Walter Cronkite and Gregory Peck hanging framed in his house. “If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe this is a generation thing and maybe it will be completely different in twenty years, but for me it is that someone sat down and wrote,” he explains his preference.

In the conversation, the American also explains why he and Amal chose the names “Ella” and “Alexander” for their offspring: “I didn’t want strange names for our children. They’ll be in enough trouble. It’s difficult enough being the child of anyone famous and successful.”




George and Amal Clooney, 2016
George Clooney at a press conference in LA in May 2019
George and Amal Clooney in Rome, May 2019


