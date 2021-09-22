STUR Cookware: On the Forbes list with 12,000 pan fans

Market research is part of every startup: Anyone who wants to bring a new product to the market should know what competition they will encounter there. But only a few founders are likely to have done this as intensively as Filip Mierzwa and Simon Köstler. The two 29-year-olds are the founders of STUR Cookware – and as such pan producers. “Over the years we’ve tested pretty much every pan on the market,” says Mierzwa.

Because several years before STUR was founded, the two started the pfannenhelden.de portal – and rated pans there. The blog has existed for over seven years and the project made the two founders “real pan experts”, as Mierzwa explains. But at some point it was no longer enough for them to merely evaluate pans. And this is how it came about: The favorite pan of the two founders was the cast iron pans. Your big advantage: It is an all-rounder, stores heat, is suitable for both frying and deep-frying and can withstand high temperatures.

At the same time, however, it also has a disadvantage due to its robustness: “It is very heavy and therefore does not sit comfortably in the hand,” says co-founder Köstler. “In addition, the surface is extremely rough, which means that the food sticks at the beginning”. There has to be a better way, thought the two blog authors – and decided to develop their own pan.









Community of 12,000 pan fans

However, they were not left to their own devices: the popularity of their portal meant that the founders were able to draw on a community of 12,000 pan fans for input. The result: the STUR pan. This remedies the essential shortcoming of other cast iron pans: “It is much thinner than conventional cast iron pans and therefore significantly lighter. Thanks to its smooth surface, it offers excellent non-stick properties, ”explains Mierzwa. The founders estimate the weight difference to conventional cast iron pans to be around 30 percent.

This is made possible by a special manufacturing process: the pan is cast in one piece. Then the inside and the bottom are turned off computer-controlled – which makes the pan lighter. Finally, it is driven in with vegetable oil and baked in the oven at 230 degrees. The STUR pan is suitable for all types of stoves, but also for the oven or grill.

Raised around 1.8 million euros through crowdfunding

To finance the production of the pan, they set up a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in autumn 2020. They reached the amount of 20,000 euros specified as the target amount less than five minutes after the start of the campaign. By the end of the first day, they had already collected 450,000 euros. In the end it was 1.2 million euros – the third largest Kickstarter campaign from Germany. Another campaign that was subsequently launched on the Indiegogo platform brought in another 600,000 euros.

In the meantime, the US business magazine Forbes became aware of the two founders. This year, Mierzwa and Köstler landed on the “30 under 30” list for Europe in the “Retail & E-Commerce” category. The two founders will appear on the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen” next Monday. There they want to fetch 380,000 euros from the investors – and offer ten percent of their company shares in return.