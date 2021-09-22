Stunning Megan Fox doppelganger recreates the Transformers star’s best movie

A few weeks ago we reported that Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie had doubles on TikTok the internet to freak out brought.

Now is loud Cinema blend the next hype about an amazing star double broke out. On TikTok, a user inspires the network as a deceptively real Megan Fox doppelganger. The climax is a scene from the greatly underestimated Jennifer’s Body – guys recreated to their liking.

Megan Fox doppelganger is reminiscent of the Transformers star’s most underrated film

In her video, which already has over 11 million views, TikTok user Kyra Pollard moves her lips to a scene from the film by Karyn Kusama. She also grabbed another user who Much like Megan Fox’s scene partner Amanda Seyfried sees. You can see the result for yourself here:

When Jennifer’s Body was released in 2009, the film was largely panned by critics and audiences. Kusama’s work has remained as a wild mix from high school romance, coming-of-age film, occult insanity and trashy splatter interludes lost none of its fascination.









Check out the trailer for Jennifer’s Body with Megan Fox:

Jennifer’s Body – Trailer (German)

In recent years, Jennifer’s Body has been rediscovered and is considered by many because of the queer tones and the focus on the main female characters feminist work that was ahead of its time at the time. I too can only recommend that most underrated and arguably best Megan Fox film To give (again) a chance.

