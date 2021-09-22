Steven Spielberg is planning a new film about his childhood

The legendary director Steven Spielberg is planning a new, very personal film

Who would you cast for the role of your mother in a film about your life? Steven Spielberg, it turns out, would choose Michelle Williams, the meek queen of indie films. According to Deadline the Oscar winner wants to make a film loosely based on his own childhood. The Oscar-nominated actress is under discussion to play the role inspired by late mother Leah Adler.

Spielberg will write the script together with longtime colleague Tony Kushner. Production will start this summer, with a theatrical release planned for 2022. The casting for the role, loosely inspired by Spielberg himself, who started filmmaking at a young age and later made classics like Jaws and ET, is about to begin.

The currently untitled film will explore Spielberg’s childhood and teenage years moving between Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona – places “where you could listen to the cacti grow when you had nothing better to do,” he said in the 2017 published documentation Spielberg. The director has also spoken openly about what it was like to grow up as one of the few Jewish children in his neighborhood and how it shaped his teenage years. “I was embarrassed, I was self-confident, I was always aware that I stood out because of my being Jewish,” he once said. “In high school, I was hit and pushed around. It was horrible.”









The director is currently preparing his latest project, a new edition of the “West Side Story”, which should come to the cinemas this year. (The film was originally planned for 2020 but has been postponed due to the pandemic). Spielberg said the waiting time was loud Deadline the freedom to plan the next film.

Michelle Williams has apparently already convinced the director at the last meetings. Steven Spielberg’s mother Leah Adler, who died in 2017 at the age of 97, was a former concert pianist and painter. The director was very close to his mother, who supported him from the beginning – and was never too good to talk about her famous son in the press. “I told Steve that if I had known how famous he would be, I would have had my uterus burnished,” she joked in a 1994 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“She’s the Peter Pan he never got to include in his films,” said Shirley Lamm, a family friend, to the magazine about Spielberg’s mother. “She’s the ET he couldn’t fit into his movies. She’s the goblin, she’s amazing; she doesn’t have an artificial bone in her body.”

This article appeared in the original on Vanityfair.com.