Stalker targeted Kendall and Kylie Jenner – arrest! – People

This stalker horror is even worse than expected!

Last Sunday, in the middle of the night, a stalker broke into Kendall Jenner’s (25) property in Los Angeles – and got into her pool: naked!

The police arrested the man for trespassing. However, he was released only a few hours later due to corona restrictions. His name: Shaquan King (27).

As it is now known, the nightmare continued after that!

On Tuesday – just one and a half (!) Days later – Shaquan King also broke into Kendall’s younger sister Kylie (23), reports “TMZ“. He was arrested at Kylie’s condominium! Reason: stalking.





Billionaire Kylie Jenner (photo) fell victim to a stalker. It’s the same one who molested her sister KendallPhoto: Getty Images



▶ ︎ In court documents available to “TMZ”, Kendall Jenner stated that the stalker had already been arrested for kidnapping in the past. He is also said to have photos of her on his social media pages.

And Kendall said: She’s afraid for her safety!

According to reports, she appears to be so afraid that she has no intention of ever going back to her home.













Kylie (l.) And Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in New York 2019Photo: AFP



No wonder: the model was at home during King’s break-in, according to court documents.

Accordingly, she testified: “I stayed in my property to avoid contact with him. I’ve hired security guards to protect my home. They informed me that he had got into my garden, where he took off his clothes and went into my pool. My security people ordered him to come out of the pool and held him until the police came and arrested him for trespassing. ”

It is not known where Kylie was when the stalker broke into her apartment building. Hopefully he will stay in custody longer this time.

Kendall has already obtained an injunction to protect both herself and Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner, 65.

The order forbids the stalker from getting closer than 100 meters to the women of the Kardashian clan. In addition, Kendall has increased its security and, among other things, hired more armed security guards.

Kendall is repeatedly frightened by stalkers. The 24-year-old Malik Bowker is even said to strive for her life.

According to police, he traveled across the United States to Los Angeles to shoot the 25-year-old. Bowker is said to have been forcibly sent to a psychiatric hospital for a few days. But the police are said to have already warned Kendall that he could be released soon.

And unfortunately this is just another example of many …