Sofia Vergara on the argument with her ex

It’s like “Modern Family” as a reality show. Sofia Vergara plays the leading role here too – only it’s not funny at all. The sexy series heroine has been fighting a bitter court battle with her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb for months.

It’s about embryos that the two had frozen before the planned marriage. Loeb wants the unborn to want to come into the world. Whereas Sofia fights with all the passion of her Colombian origins. After all, she has other plans – with another man. Joe Manganiello (wife remembers him as a stripper in “Magic Mike”) proposed marriage to the 42-year-old.

How do you catch Hollywood’s hottest bachelors?

Vergara: By avoiding him. I thought he was too handsome and actually didn’t want anything to do with him (laughs).

Can a man be too beautiful for a super woman like you?

Vergara

: When I heard that Joe wanted to get to know me, I blocked that first. I was just separated and wanted peace and quiet in my life. To laugh at a man who is four years younger and who is – how did you just put it so beautifully – the hottest bachelor in Hollywood, sounds like too much work to me.

Then how did he get you over?

Vergara: He did not give up. And my friends also worked on me so that I in particular shouldn’t have any prejudices about outward appearances. So I went to dinner with him. He promised that I would never have to see him again if I didn’t want to. But then he turned out to be a totally different man than expected and he became less and less handsome with his way (laughs).

How do you find your own status as a sex symbol?

Vergara: I enjoy it. Until I have to force myself into a tight dress on set and walk around in pumps. Then you feel like a pressed sausage on stilts.

Has fame changed you?

Vergara: I hope not. I try to make my life as normal as possible. My family is most important to me. She gives me the greatest feeling of happiness. That has never changed.

They have an adult son who is sometimes mistaken for mom's lover.









Vergara: That’s a compliment for me, but it’s also pretty weird. Manolo is 23. I married my high school boyfriend in Colombia when I was 18 and got pregnant quickly. I was studying dental technology at the time and wanted to become a dentist. But at some point I realized that I wanted something different in life.

You got divorced …

Vergara: … and got a job with television in Bogota. On a very popular talk show. I even interviewed the president. And then came an offer to go to Miami and work for the largest Spanish speaking broadcaster Univision. Of course I didn’t hesitate for a second.

Her Hollywood debut was in 2002 in the comedy “Lots of Trouble”.

Vergara (grins ironically): I was allowed to let Stanley Tucci suck my toe. That was an Oscar-worthy performance. (Gets serious) Hey, it was the beginning. The biggest problem for me was getting another role. Because of my heavy accent. I went to a speech therapist to get him away. Unfortunately that was a disaster.

Why?

Vergara: At auditions, I only focused on my tongue and forgot to act. Some producers also thought that I was stupid because I was hesitant to respond. I then decided, “The accent stays. Either I get roles like that or the industry is not for me ”.

And today you are a world star and get $ 325,000 per episode for your role as “Sexy Gloria” in the series “Modern Family”.

Vergara: I am always shocked when I read how much I supposedly should earn. This is usually totally exaggerated. It would be nice.

In “Miss Bodyguard” you play your first leading role in a film. And that alongside Reese Witherspoon – an Oscar winner. How was it?

Vergara: Painful. She knocked my tooth out. Accidentally, but still.

Apparently have reciprocated. They say you pushed Reese so hard that she ended up in the hospital. Don’t you like yourself?

Vergara: But on the contrary!!! Reese became one of my best friends while filming. And that’s not just saying that.

Is Reese invited to your wedding? After all, you and Joe are already engaged.

Vergara: Hopefully we will make it with the celebration this year.

A big one?

Vergara (almost ashamed): Yes, a really big one. It’s not my first wedding, but his.

Do you want children?

Vergara: Joe really wants some. If it makes him happy … (pulls her right shoulder up)

