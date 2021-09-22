Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Shirin David shows up in sexy Rihanna suspenders on Instagram

By Sonia Gupta
Musician Shirin David smiles into the camera in an Instagram selfie from April 20, 2021.

Copyright: Instagram / shirindavid

Rapper Shirin David, here in a photo from September 21, 2021, shows herself on Instagram in skimpy lingerie.

Hot sight for rapper Shirin David! The musician presents herself on Instagram in tight suspenders lolling on a bed – and drives her fans crazy.

Berlin. Pretty hot! Singer Shirin David (26) lolls in sexy suspenders on Instagram and turns her fans’ heads with it.

The rapper with Lithuanian roots is known for tight outfits and her tough attitude. And this time, too, her followers get weak knees at the sight of the musician – Shirin posts five photos on her profile.

Shirin David throws herself into hot lingerie for singer Rihanna

The Berliner sits on a bed in pink suspenders with purple lace details. The focus is on Shirin’s breasts – her eyes are made up with pink eyeshadow to match the fumble.

In another photo, the “I can do that” interpreter presents her bottom and looks into the camera with a seductive look. In the last two photos, the rapper leans sensually against a door frame – this time she shows off her feminine curves in black lace lingerie.




Shirin’s followers are more than impressed by the photos. In the comments, a user writes: “My eyes are overwhelmed.” Two other followers comment on the rapper’s contribution with the words: “She’s killing everything again” and “Hottest woman on earth.”

It only becomes clear when you take a closer look who the hot lingerie Shirin wears in her photos is from. None other than superstar Rihanna designed the hot underwear line under the name “Savagexfenty”, which has recently been available through an online shop. The self-proclaimed “Badgirl Riri” also presents her underwear on her Instagram profile. (lg)



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
