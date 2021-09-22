SHE looks exactly like superstar Rihanna!

Rihanna doppelganger makes a career

How many young girls around the world dream of looking just as flawless as their celebrity idol? And what if you could also become famous and earn money with it? For the Brazilian Priscila Beatrice, this dream has actually come true. SHE just looks exactly like superstar Rihanna, as can be seen in the video. So it’s no wonder that Priscilla has long since become an internet hit

Look-a-like

The same cat eyes, the same dark mane, the same haunting look – it is hard to believe that Priscila Beatrice and singer Rihanna are supposed to be two different people. Because the Brazilian looks like her famous idol down to the smallest detail, her videos, which are currently going viral on TikTok and on an Instagram fan page, cause huge confusion. Again and again, Priscila impressively recreates the looks of the southerner in her clips – and gets a lot of likes for it. Her best videos have been clicked on TikTok over 2.5 million times – and Rihanna herself has already caught the eye. When the media site “The Shade Room” shares a video by Priscila on Instagram, Riri personally addresses her lookalike in the comments: “When is the album coming, sister?”







The musician is alluding to her own career status – her fans have been waiting for the release of new music for some time. Her announced album has already been postponed a number of times.

Rihanna also has a mini lookalike