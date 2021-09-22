Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello more in love than ever thanks to Corona

Quarantine can also be good for the relationship: Shawn Mendes believes the time together with friend Camila Cabello welded them closer together.
the essentials in brief
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been a couple for a while.
- Now the singer has revealed that the corona lockdown has done the relationship good.
- By spending time together, they learned to understand each other better.
Shawn Mendes reveals that he and Camila Cabello grew closer together during the lockdown. The corona pandemic posed a great challenge for many couples and in some cases even turned out to be a relationship killer.
Not so with the two ‹Señorita› hitmakers. The 23-year-old artist even dedicated his new song ‘Summer of Love’ to his romance with the beautiful singer.
Shawn Mendes: “Lockdown welded us together”
“I wrote it about the first few months in lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we could just be in a quiet moment. It was the first time in six years that we could relax and not have to work. We went on bike rides in Miami, it just felt wonderful, ”enthused the Canadian in an interview with Audacy Check In.
The lockdown may even have saved their relationship. «I think that without this time we would have found it much more difficult to understand each other. It really welded us together, ”reports the“ In My Blood ”interpreter.
