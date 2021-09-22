Series by and about Mark Wahlberg comes exclusively to HBO Max









Mark Wahlberg has started a new project that revolves around his favorite topic: Mark Wahlberg. He is producing a new documentary series called “Wahl Street”, which will be launched in the USA with the upcoming streaming provider HBO Max. Of course, this opens up the question for German fans as to which provider could become the home of “Wahl Street” in this country.

The documentary series will revolve around Wahlberg’s career and include eight episodes. It is also about the everyday life of the actor, i.e. how he brings his work as an actor to a common denominator with his activities as a businessman. The exciting thing is that Netflix recently started its in-house production “Spenser Confidential” – also with Wahlberg. Wahlberg must have enjoyed working with streaming providers.

“Wahl Street” went into production at the end of 2019 and should not only be about Wahlberg himself, but also about the closest circle of caregivers. They want to highlight their successes but also flops. Obviously, show elements will also play a major role, so that a lot should certainly be provided. For example, one wants to show entrepreneurs in every episode of the program who hope to receive support from Wahlberg.

Unrealistic Idea takes over the production on behalf of HBO Max. Wahlberg is one of the founders of the company. He will also act as executive producer alongside Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips and Liz Bronstein. “Wahl Street” thus becomes one of the first, exclusive in-house productions by HBO Max.