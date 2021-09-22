Separation from Orlando Bloom plunged her into a serious life crisis in 2017

Katy Perry experienced a nightmare in 2017

We didn’t expect this shock news from singer Katy Perry. The 35-year-old tells in an interview with the Canadian radio station “SiriusXM CBC” that she wanted to end her life in 2017: “I crashed.” Worse still, she “almost jumped,” she says.

The separation from friend Orlando almost “broke” her

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been a couple since 2016. © Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Splash News / SplashNews.com

Katy Perry is pregnant and is expecting their first child with actor Orlando Bloom (43). “It’s a girl,” the singer recently announced.

All of this seems impossible in 2017. “I gave so much that it almost broke me in half. I broke up with a friend who is going to be my baby’s dad today,” she says.

Professionally, Katy Perry was on the floor

Not only the separation from Orlando, but also the professional pressure make her 2017 to create. “My career went up and down. If I had the slightest shift that didn’t look that big from the outside, it was seismic for me,” explains Katy Perry, referring to the chart performance of her album “Witness”. “I was excited that I couldn’t make any more albums from”. After that “I just crashed”. For her it was the low point in her life.

“Gratitude saved my life”

The singer finds hope in faith: “It was so important that I was broken so that I could find my wholeness in a completely different way. I became more than just a career-hungry pop star.” Gratitude saves them from the psychological crisis. “Gratitude is probably what saved my life because if I hadn’t found out that I was wallowing in my own sadness, I would probably have just jumped.”

Today, the native Californian knows how to get out of the dark phase: “I have found ways to be grateful. When it gets really, really difficult, I go around and say: ‘I’m grateful, I’m grateful!’ although I’m in a bad mood. “

Katy Perry is better now than before. “Hope was always an option for me because of my relationship with God and something that is bigger than me,” says the singer, showing everyone that she is out of the crisis.