Ryan Gosling + Eva Mendes: separation?

Screen star Ryan Gosling and his partner Eva Mendes are said to be in a deep crisis – is the Hollywood dream couple separating?

With Ryan Gosling, 36, and Eva Mendes, 43, the house blessing is said to hang very crooked.

The screen hottie (“La La Land”) and the actress (“Hitch – The Date Doctor”) actually count as a down-to-earth couple in Hollywood, their relationship seems solid – but is that really true?

Ryan Gosling + Eva Mendes: love crisis?



After all, you never know what’s going on behind closed doors and the two actors have managed to keep their private lives under lock and key in the past. Ryan and Eva have two daughters together: Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 1, but they kept their pregnancy and the birth of their children a secret for a long time. Are you now also keeping your love crisis a secret?

Bad rumor about Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes



Even when Ryan came to the Oscars in February 2017 without Eva, the rumor mill was seething. After all, the screen star was nominated for one of the coveted awards, but appeared for the award with another woman. According to US media reports, the star was incredibly disappointed that his queen of hearts was not by his side on this important evening. The beautiful Eva, on the other hand, is said to be generally depressed because she has put her career on hold for her partner and their children.

Ryan Gosling Who is his Oscar date?











Did they care?



A source told the celebrity portal “Radar Online”, claiming that the couple already the point of indifference should have achieved. “They even stopped arguing because it no longer seemed important to them. The only consensus now is that both of them feel that their needs are not being met,” the source said.

Video recommendation on the topic:





Is it all just a bad rumor?



Time will tell whether the breakup rumors are true. At the Golden Globes in January 2017, Gosling thanked his loved one and made her an incredibly beautiful declaration of love on stage. “While I was dancing, singing and learning to play the piano and had one of the greatest filming experiences of my life, my lady was taking care of our daughter, was pregnant with our second daughter and was helping her brother in his fight against cancer. If she had not taking everything on myself, I would never have had this experience and there would probably be someone else here on stage now. Sweetheart, thank you. And to my daughters Amada and Esmeralda: I love you. “

Eva Mendes Successful date with Ryan and the girls



22 images

lsc

Gala