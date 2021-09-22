Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t completely rule out a return as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Endgame © 2019 Walt Disney Pictures

Sources: Joe Rogan Experience, Today

Article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame!

The greatest film universe of all time began with him almost twelve years ago and is in Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his triumphant farewell as Tony Stark alias Iron Man with an unforgettable scene. With the iconic words “I am Iron Man” he sacrificed himself to save the universe and finally defeat Thanos. This completed the character development of the once egocentric arms dealer perfectly. Downey Jr. played Iron Man in a total of ten films by the MCU; the role made him the highest paid actor in the world. But after this long journey, which also took up much of his time as an actor, he was ready to finally let go.

Of course, passes by the start of his new film The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle hardly an interview in which he is not asked about a possible return as Iron Man. Of course, fans find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that the MCU’s probably most popular character is finally gone. In an interview with comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan, he explained that he does not completely rule out a return, but that it is only an option for him under very special conditions:









Starting over is out of the question for me. I feel like everything I could do with the character, I’ve done too. There would have to be a super persuasive argument and a series of events that make it obvious. But the other thing is, I want to do other projects. […] It was the perfect time and I had dinner with a group of Marvel folks last night and I had some extra finishing touches.

Among the other projects Downey Jr. talks about is the third one Sherlock HolmesFilm with Jude Law as Dr. Watson, who is slated to finally hit theaters in December 2021, ten years after Part 2. His Marvel career was a big reason why Sherlock holmes 3 Took so much time.

Nonetheless, he doesn’t want to shut the door entirely on a potential return. As he explained in another interview:

Could these be – what do you call them – phases of grief? I am not sure. Have we got to the negotiation? I am so pleased that I am where I am now. I’ve been very lucky, I’m not the type of guy who … I want it to be stylish. We will see.

I think we can rule out a full-fledged return with a lead role. Resurrecting Tony Stark would Endgame rob of its emotionally powerful end. However, it is of course conceivable that he embodies Tony in a flashback. So Downey Jr. is supposed to be in the coming too Black Widow can be seen, with unused archive material being used there. The introduction of the multiverse in the MCU also opens up further possibilities.

Would you be interested in seeing Downey Jr. as Tony again or do you find that his graduation at? Endgame was perfect?