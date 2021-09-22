Ripple News & Course Update: Price below USD 1, McCaleb holds

The Ripple Price (XRP) has fallen together with the Bitcoin price and could consolidate even further in September.

However, at the beginning of August, Ripple founder McCaleb no longer sold the XRP that he received from Ripple. He seems bullish on the coin.

We already reported on BeInCrypto.com that Ripple recently suffered a defeat in the legal dispute with the SEC. The SEC classifies XRP as “security” and therefore accuses Ripple of having made an unregistered sale of securities. Ripple, on the other hand, is of the opinion that XRP is not “security” and the sale was therefore legitimate. If the SEC is right, it could have a huge impact on the coin.

For strategic reasons, Ripple wanted SEC employees to disclose their cryptocurrency transactions. The company stated that the individual trading decisions would at least reveal the ambiguity about the status of the coin. However, the court denied the request to disclose the data.

Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb usually sold the XRP, which he receives from Ripple through an agreement. However, McCaleb changed his strategy in early August. The last major transaction (174,862,720 XRP) took place in late August. McCaleb holds the XRP as he is apparently bullish on the coin.

Let’s take a look at technical analysis to see if McCaleb’s bullish forecast is worth it.

XRP price forecast

At the beginning of August, the Ripple price was still around 0.70 USD. So McCaleb is in profit. The XRP price reached its last high at USD 1.40 on September 6, 2021 and has continued to fall since then. The XRP price is currently slightly above the 0.5 fib retracement level (0.87 USD).









The technical indicators signal that the trend tends to be bearish. All technical indicators are falling. The RSI is at the 50 line and we could see a bearish crossover of the signal lines on the MACD soon. If the 0.5 fib retracement support level does not hold, there is still support at USD 0.73.

Once the price validates the 0.618 fib retracement resistance level (USD 1.04) as support, the longer-term trend is bullish again. Since the international markets and the Bitcoin price are currently falling, it is very possible that the XRP price breaks below the 0.5 Fib retracement level, consolidates or falls further in September.

