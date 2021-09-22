Reese Witherspoon with two new Netflix films

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, best known for series like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere, has secured two brand new film roles on Netflix. Both of these are romantic comedies …

In the case of “The Cactus“Is an adaptation of the Sarah Haywood novel of the same name, which Witherspoon once also reviewed in her book club. At the center of the story is a 45-year-old woman who suddenly becomes pregnant and now has to change her entire life plan. As a result, she embarks on an unconventional journey towards love and family …

“Your place or mine“Comes from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend-Co-Creator Aline Brosh McKenna, for whom it will also be the directorial debut. This is about two best friends who make a life changing pact when one offers to take custody of the other’s teenage son so she can focus on her big dream …

When the two films will go online cannot yet be foreseen. In any case, the cameras are currently still in Hollywood because of the coronavirus pandemic. Projects like this are still being ordered diligently.