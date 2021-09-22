Reese Witherspoon (* 1976) Portrait KINO.de

Life & Work



She’s the hottest ice cold blonde angel Hollywood produced alongside Alicia Silverstone, Kirsten Dunst, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in the 90s. As a blonde of stature, for whom a condescending smile and brisk cheerfulness are not mutually exclusive, Reese Witherspoon stretches her pointed chin energetically with the charisma of the born winner into the heights of unattainable inviolability. She made the immovable formula of the blonde as a worldview and “Cosmopolitan” as her modern fashion bible into a maxim, but since “Naturally blonde” has also cemented “Legally blonde” (the original title).

Born in 1976 to a doctor’s daughter in Nashville, Tennessee, Witherspoon first appeared in a flower shop commercial at the age of seven and made his film debut at fourteen. What initially appeared to her to be a means of saving money for college quickly became a real profession. After a few supporting roles she was noticed as the victim of the psychopathic teen (Mark Wahlberg) in “Fear”, in “Im Zwielicht” as Gene Hackman’s daughter and in the bloody thriller “Freeway”, for which the fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood” Godfather stood.

The breakthrough came in one of the most beautiful media satires of the 90s: Witherspoon and her brother (Tobey Maguire) unwillingly get out of reality into the TV world of “Pleasantville” and, as an enlightened, informal teenager, bring color to the black through kisses with tongue and sex -White world.

As a nerd Tracy, who is only good enough for the top spot, Witherspoon caused a dirty campaign for the office of student representative in “Election” and played the loser teacher (Matthew Broderick) on the wall with her cold-blooded charm. In “American Psycho” she was the high society fiancée of a serial killer (Christian Bale) with a fake smile and in the thriller “Best Laid Plans” she was supposed to fake rape. She rose to the top star as the super blonde Elle, who in “Naturally Blond” transforms from a fashion doll to a beast of intelligence at Harvard law school, brings color to the classroom and solves a murder case. In the almost equally successful sequel, she went to Washington after completing her law studies to stir up the local political scene.









Witherspoon had one of her greatest successes with the romantic comedy “Sweet Home Alabama”. As New York successful woman Melanie, who is about to marry the most coveted bachelor in town, she has only one problem: She is already married, and her husband (Josh Lucas), who lives in her homeland in Alabama, is making no move to divorce to consent.

In addition to her success with typically American themes, Witherspoon also tried British classics: After a role in the Oscar Wilde film “Being Serious is Everything”, where she starred alongside Rupert Everett and Colin Firth, she took on the lead role in Mira Nairs Thackeray adaptation “Vanity Fair”, which depicts the rise and fall of the orphan Becky in opulent settings, which Witherspoon plays with charm as usual.

In 2005 Witherspoon received the highest Hollywood honor: As the wife and muse of Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) in the haunting biopic “Walk the Line” she won the Oscar for best actress for her appearance as June Carter.

Then she savored her fame in romantic comedies such as “As long as you are there”, “How do you know that it is love” or “Water for the elephants”. She turned the heads of rival top agents Chris Pine and Tom Hardy in the action comedy “That causes trouble”.

Witherspoon was nominated again for the Oscar for a leading role in 2014: In “The Great Trip – Wild”, based on the autobiographical bestseller by Cheryl Strayed, she embarks on a 1,800 km march through the USA and to herself. She stood with Joaquin Phoenix again for Paul Thomas Anderson’s weird crime comedy “Inherent Vice” as a female lead in front of the camera.

Witherspoon first found her personal happiness at the side of Ryan Philippe, her film partner from “Ice Cold Angels”. Based on the famous epistolary novel “Dangerous Liaisons”, which has been filmed several times, Witherspoon was the innocent victim chosen by Philippe and his film sister Sarah Michelle Gellar, with whom the seducer falls in love. The couple were married from 1999 to 2007 and have two children together. A two-year relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal followed before Witherspoon remarried: She has been the wife of actor agent Jim Toth since March 2011 and has another son with him.