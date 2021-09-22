Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly – This is how Megan Fox seduced him – people

That is literally love at first sight.

That year, Megan Fox, 34, put an end to her marriage to Austin Green, 47. Shortly before their tenth wedding anniversary, their love was extinguished.

But Megan didn’t have to wait long for a new man at her side. Because between her and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30, born Colson Baker) it sparked directly when they first met (on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass”).

In the “Howard Stern Show” Machine Gun tells how he perceived their first encounter back then.

“I didn’t know what [Liebe] is until we both have eye contact. I thought: ‘Whoa’ ”, Kelly recalls in love. The sight of Megan struck him in the heart – for the first time in 30 years. “I was definitely not ready to believe that this could ever happen.”

Megan seduced him with a look.

Fox, on the other hand, even believes her connection with Machine Gun Kelly was written in the stars. She said on the Lala Kents and Randall Emmett’s “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast:

“I knew immediately that he was my twin soul,” she says and explains: “Instead of a soul mate, a twin soul is created as soon as a soul has ascended so high that it is divided into two different bodies at the same time. So we are actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately because I felt it right away. “

The new love has only one shortcoming for him: The attentiveness that goes with his person. “My house is not guarded. […] Everyone knows where my house is. […] Then there was this weird moment when I was somehow living my life super normal and the next day there were paparazzi in front of my house all of a sudden, ”says Kelly.

A hurdle that he surely gladly accepts for this love.


