ProSieben MAXX shows “Made in Abyss” film series – Anime2You

The free TV broadcaster ProSieben MAXX announced today that it has secured the film trilogy for the anime adaptation of “Made in Abyss” and will broadcast it as a German TV premiere.

Film series in October on free TV

The film series, which consists of two recap films, which summarize the events of the series, and a sequel, will be shown from October 22, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. as part of the Anime Night with German synchronization. It will then be able to be streamed again for a limited time free of charge in the broadcaster’s media library.

Like the series, all three films were produced under the direction of director Masayuki Kojima in the Kinema Citrus studio. The compilation movies started in Japanese cinemas in January 2019, followed by the sequel film in January 2020. A second season is currently in the works.









LEONINE Anime brought the 13-part first season, which was broadcast in Japan in the summer of 2017, as well as the film series with German and Japanese voice output on DVD and Blu-ray. The original manga by Akihito Tsukushi is published in German by Altraverse.

Pre-order at Amazon:

>> Blu-ray

>> DVD

German trailer for the series:

Plot:

The »Abyss« cave system is the last unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures cavort there, and there are numerous valuable relics that modern humans cannot recreate. Those who dare to explore the depths are known as “Cave Raiders”.

An orphan girl named Riko lives on the edge of the cave. Her dream is to become a cave raider like her mother and to unlock the secrets of the cave system. One day Riko begins exploring the caves and discovers a robot that resembles a human boy.

© Akihito Tsukushi / Made in Abyss Production Committee