Pornography is not forbidden: OnlyFans withdraws decision

OnlyFans has reversed its decision to ban sexual content after the platform was heavily criticized by content creators and received new assurances from at least one bank.

The platform has become hugely popular because it gave online sex workers the opportunity to gain subscribers and make money from them. However, many large banks did not like that.

The company had to change its policy on August 19th to ban “sexually explicit behavior”. The reason for this was that the big banks Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase put pressure on the platform because they did not want to offer any services to it.

In a tweet on Wednesday, OnlyFans stated that they are now withdrawing their decision and want to “continue to offer all creators a home”.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. – OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

A representative from OnlyFans told TechCrunch:

“The proposed change, which was scheduled for October 1, 2021, is no longer necessary because our banking partners have assured us that OnlyFans can support all types of content creators.”

However, the official statement states that this change has been “temporarily suspended”. This indicates that this could still come if these assurances are not met.









Sex workers using the platform to make money have been very angry about the decision to ban sexual content, especially in view of the corona crisis. By the time the decision was announced, some content creators had already deleted their OnlyFans accounts and moved to other platforms.

Tim Stokely, founder and chief executive of OnlyFans, said the company pays over $ 300 million to 1 million content creators every month. He said: “To ensure that this money reaches the creators, we have to use the banking sector.”

Speaking to the Financial Times earlier this week, Stokely specifically mentioned JPMorgan, a major bank that “aggressively closed sex workers’ accounts.” OnlyFans was now able to find a solution to this problem. At least one bank has agreed to help the platform after the whole matter became public.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and has over 130 million registered users and 2 million content creators.

In this context: Bitcoin is the solution: PayPal refuses to withdraw payments to 100,000 Pornhub models

In 2019, Pornhub had a similar problem when PayPal no longer wanted to offer the platform any services and the models could no longer be paid. At that time, Pornhub then switched to the data protection cryptocurrency Verge (XVG). Visa and Mastercard followed suit in 2020 and then turned their backs on the world’s largest porn site. As a result, the platform has built even more on crypto.