Pig – German trailer for revenge thriller starring Nicolas Cage released

Fans of Nicolas Cage can look forward to another film with the actor coming out in November. The German trailer has now been released for a first impression of “Pig”.

has repeatedly shown courage for extraordinary roles in recent years. Another film will be released in November, which sounds a bit unusual in terms of title, but in terms of content is a revenge thriller and at the same time a character study:

Nicolas Cage can be seen in the main role as shaggy, withdrawn and withdrawn Rob. The only memory of his old life in the fine world of gourmet cuisine are the truffles that he digs up with his pig in the forest and exchanges for essential supplies to survive. But then a brutal attack, in which his pig Pig is kidnapped, forces Rob to return to civilization.

Next to Cage are in other roles Adam Arkin, Alex Wolff and Cassandra Violet to see. The film was directed Michael Sarnoski.

Pig is from November 19, 2021 Available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital rental from 'Leonine Distribution'. But first there is the first German trailer.









