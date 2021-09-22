Petition against Amber Heard in “Aquaman”

Actress Amber Heard made her breakthrough in 2018 with “Aquaman”. But now 1.5 million people are demanding that the ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp (57) no longer play the role of water princess Mera in the planned sequel, which should come to the cinema in 2022.

The reason for the petition is the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. We remember: The two met in 2009, they became a couple in 2012, and the wedding followed in 2015. But the War of the Roses began just a year later: Amber Heard filed for divorce and accused the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of having physically abused her under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

In 2018, Amber Heard followed up in an article in the Washington Post, accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence. During a trial earlier this year, both accused each other of domestic violence. Johnny Depp received support from two ex-girlfriends, among others.

Petition: 1.5 million don’t want to see Amber Heard in “Aquaman” anymore

The initiators of the petition are clearly on Depp’s side. “Johnny Depp describes in his lawsuit many incidents of domestic abuse suffered by his then-wife Amber Heard.” Van Ree should have mistreated.









The initiator Jeanne Larson speaks of a “systematic crusade” that the 34-year-old Heard has undertaken since the divorce to ruin Depp’s Hollywood career.

Since Heard is a “known domestic abuser,” Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment – who produce “Aquaman” – have to respond, according to Larson. “You must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims and you must not glorify a perpetrator.”

Johnny Depp has lost his role in Warner Bros. – will Amber Heard follow?

It is indeed difficult for Johnny Depp right now. It was only recently announced that he would lose his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the series “Fantastic Beasts” – the production company Warner Bros had asked him to. The issue is explosive: Like “Aquaman”, “Fantastic Beasts” is published by Warner Bros., the “Bild” newspaper described it as “consistent” to pull the rip cord with Amber Heard as well.