OnlyFans: TikTok stars want to start an account!

TikTok stars plan OnlyFans account

The list of stars who use OnlyFans is getting longer and longer. Allegedly there will be two newcomers soon: TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder. What motivates the two of them? Your boxing match defeat. Bryce Hall got a black eye and is now apparently considering new alternatives to keep his fans on their toes when boxing is nothing. On Twitter, the TikTok star wrote of his buddy: “Tayler is thinking about making himself OnlyFans because he lost his fight.” Tayler posted almost the same thing at the same time: “Bryce just told me he was starting OnlyFans because he lost his fight.” Will we soon really see the TikTok stars with their own account on OnlyFans? The signs are pretty good …

ONLYFANS: THE STARS DESERVE THAT MUCH

Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder soon on OnlyFans?

Maybe we can see Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder soon on OnlyFans, the social media app wouldn’t mind, because they tweeted happily: “There’s enough space for both of you on OnlyFans.” Well then, nothing stands in the way of a new account. Bryce Hall even tweeted that he’d already made his own. So far we haven’t been able to find an account.

So maybe it’s just being planned? We will definitely keep you up to date if the two TikTok stars should really start an account on OnlyFans. Almost mean if not. After all, they have now spurred all the fans on. The whole thing wouldn’t be bad job-wise, after all, you can earn quite a lot of money with the social media platform …

