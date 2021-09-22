One of the greatest sitcoms of all time, Vin Diesel action & much, much more

In October, Netflix finally got the one piece of the puzzle that was still missing: All episodes of Seinfeld, the legendary ’90s sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld. We can also look forward to Bloodshot, one of the few action films that Vin Diesel recently made outside of the Fast circle. The October offer from Netflix looks huge and is made up of more and more original productions. Scroll through the lists!

New Netflix series in October

Seinfeld: All 9 seasons 1/10/2021

Maid: Miniseries 1/10/2021

On My Block: Season 4 4/10/2021

The Five Juanas 6/10/2021

Baking Impossible 6/10/2021

The Billion Dollar Code: Miniseries 7/10/2021

Joint Venture: Season 3 8/10/2021

You will love me: Season 3 10/15/2021

Locke & Key: Season 2 10/22/2021

Colin in Black & White 10/29/2021

Love is blind: Brazil “10/06/2021 episodes 1-4 10/13/2021 episodes 5-8 10/20/2021 episodes 9-10

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 7/10/2021

Pretty Smart 8/10/2021

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 9/10/2021

Another Life: Season 2 10/14/2021

My name 15/10/2021

Little Things: Season 4 10/15/2021

Love, sex and goop 21/10/2021

Insiders 10/21/2021

Life’s A Glitch with Julien Bam 10/21/2021



Inside Job 22/10/2021

The King’s Affection 10/22/2021

Adventure Beast 22/10/2021

More than Blue: The series 22/10/2021

The Denver Clan: Season 4 22/10/2021

Sintonia: Season 2 27/10/2021

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 28/10/2021

The time I dedicate to you 29/10/2021

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts COMING SOON

Call My Agent: Bollywood COMING SOON

Inspector Koo AVAILABLE SOON

Netflix movies in October

Diana: The Musical 1/10/2021

You She He & Us 15/10/2021

Army of Thieves 29/10/2021

Guilty – A Murderous Mission 1/10/2021

Swallow 1/10/2021

Forever Rich 1/10/2021

Escape The Undertaker 5/10/2021

SOMEONE is in your house 6/10/2021

Resentment 8/10/2021

My Brother, My Sister 8/10/2021

The poison 13/10/2021

Operation Hyakinthos 13/10/2021

One night in Paris 14/10/2021

The Battle of the Scheldt 15/10/2021

Ready for murder, 10/19/2021

Night Teeth 20/10/2021

Stuck Together 20/10/2021

Little Big Mouth 10/22/2021

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – Part 2 10/27/2021

Hypnotic 27/10/2021

Dear Mother 29/10/2021

A World Without COMING SOON

More films new to Netflix

Netflix documentaries in October

Colonia Dignidad: A German sect in Chile 1/10/2021

Unsporting 6/10/2021

Malinche – The Making-of: A Documentation by Nacho Cano 12/10/2021

Films – These were our cinema years: Season 3 12/10/2021

Convergence: Courage in the Crisis 12/10/2021

Found 20/10/2021

Roaring Twenties 10/22/2021 episodes 1-3 10/29/2021 episodes 4-6

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- 21/10/2021

The motif 28/10/2021

The Raincoat Killer: Killer Hunt in Korea COMING SOON

House of Secrets: The Dead of Burari: Miniseries COMING SOON

Netflix anime in October

Netflix family

Witches and Cats 7/10/2021

A dark & ​​grim story 8/10/2021

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle 8/10/2021

The Babysitter Club: Season 2 11/10/2021

Mighty Express: Season 5 12/10/2021

Sharkdog and a fantastic Halloween 15/10/2021

Karma’s World 15/10/2021

Misfit: The series 16/10/2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 10/19/2021

Tut Tut Cory Flitzer: Season 6 21/10/2021

Maya and the Three: Miniseries 10/22/2021

