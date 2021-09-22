One of the greatest sitcoms of all time, Vin Diesel action & much, much more

In October, Netflix finally got the one piece of the puzzle that was still missing: All episodes of Seinfeld, the legendary ’90s sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld. We can also look forward to Bloodshot, one of the few action films that Vin Diesel recently made outside of the Fast circle. The October offer from Netflix looks huge and is made up of more and more original productions. Scroll through the lists!
New Netflix series in October
-
Seinfeld: All 9 seasons 1/10/2021
- Maid: Miniseries 1/10/2021
- On My Block: Season 4 4/10/2021
- The Five Juanas 6/10/2021
- Baking Impossible 6/10/2021
- The Billion Dollar Code: Miniseries 7/10/2021
- Joint Venture: Season 3 8/10/2021
-
You will love me: Season 3 10/15/2021
-
Locke & Key: Season 2 10/22/2021
- Colin in Black & White 10/29/2021
- Love is blind: Brazil “10/06/2021 episodes 1-4 10/13/2021 episodes 5-8 10/20/2021 episodes 9-10
-
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 7/10/2021
- Pretty Smart 8/10/2021
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 9/10/2021
- Another Life: Season 2 10/14/2021
- My name 15/10/2021
- Little Things: Season 4 10/15/2021
- Love, sex and goop 21/10/2021
- Insiders 10/21/2021
- Life’s A Glitch with Julien Bam 10/21/2021
- Inside Job 22/10/2021
- The King’s Affection 10/22/2021
- Adventure Beast 22/10/2021
- More than Blue: The series 22/10/2021
- The Denver Clan: Season 4 22/10/2021
- Sintonia: Season 2 27/10/2021
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 28/10/2021
- The time I dedicate to you 29/10/2021
- Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts COMING SOON
- Call My Agent: Bollywood COMING SOON
- Inspector Koo AVAILABLE SOON
Netflix movies in October
- Diana: The Musical 1/10/2021
- You She He & Us 15/10/2021
- Army of Thieves 29/10/2021
-
Guilty – A Murderous Mission 1/10/2021
- Swallow 1/10/2021
- Forever Rich 1/10/2021
- Escape The Undertaker 5/10/2021
- SOMEONE is in your house 6/10/2021
- Resentment 8/10/2021
- My Brother, My Sister 8/10/2021
- The poison 13/10/2021
- Operation Hyakinthos 13/10/2021
- One night in Paris 14/10/2021
- The Battle of the Scheldt 15/10/2021
- Ready for murder, 10/19/2021
- Night Teeth 20/10/2021
- Stuck Together 20/10/2021
- Little Big Mouth 10/22/2021
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – Part 2 10/27/2021
- Hypnotic 27/10/2021
- Dear Mother 29/10/2021
- A World Without COMING SOON
More films new to Netflix
Netflix documentaries in October
-
Colonia Dignidad: A German sect in Chile 1/10/2021
- Unsporting 6/10/2021
- Malinche – The Making-of: A Documentation by Nacho Cano 12/10/2021
- Films – These were our cinema years: Season 3 12/10/2021
- Convergence: Courage in the Crisis 12/10/2021
- Found 20/10/2021
- Roaring Twenties 10/22/2021 episodes 1-3 10/29/2021 episodes 4-6
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- 21/10/2021
- The motif 28/10/2021
- The Raincoat Killer: Killer Hunt in Korea COMING SOON
- House of Secrets: The Dead of Burari: Miniseries COMING SOON
Netflix anime in October
Netflix family
- Witches and Cats 7/10/2021
- A dark & grim story 8/10/2021
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle 8/10/2021
- The Babysitter Club: Season 2 11/10/2021
- Mighty Express: Season 5 12/10/2021
- Sharkdog and a fantastic Halloween 15/10/2021
- Karma’s World 15/10/2021
- Misfit: The series 16/10/2021
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 10/19/2021
- Tut Tut Cory Flitzer: Season 6 21/10/2021
- Maya and the Three: Miniseries 10/22/2021
