One of the best action series ever that must finally be continued

The Bourne series has shaped action cinema more than few other films over the past 20 years. Based on the fictional character created by Robert Ludlum, five films and one spin-off series have been made. But it was last terrifyingly calm around the row. Hopefully that wasn’t the end of it.

After the first three Bourne films outnumbered each other at the box office, the series began to falter in 2012. Of all things, the attempt to win the franchise, previously only led by Matt Damon, by one second leading actorExpanding Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross was responsible for the first setback.

The Jason Bourne series with Matt Damon is shaking

Renner’s spin-off was neither qualitatively nor financially a catastrophe, but also not a convincing argument, the one in the Bourne series a cinematic universe slumbers. Director Paul Greengrass, who directed Parts 2 and 3, and Damon returned in 2016 to get the series back on track with Jason Bourne.

Although Jason Bourne was never considered a great success, in retrospect it is amazing how robust the film did in the box office. The belated sequel could be worldwide Bring in $ 415 million and is only around 30 million US dollars behind The Bourne Ultimatum, the most successful part of the series.









Greengrass and Damon skilfully took up all the elements that made Bourne so exciting at the time. At the same time, Jason Bourne never felt like he was stuck in the 2000s. In particular, the integration of surveillance and information technology left the film swim with the zeitgeist.

Jason Bourne’s greatest chance remains untapped to this day

Jason Bourne is a film that could have been the start of a new trilogy. Last but not least, he positioned an exciting figure with Alicia Vikander’s agent Heather Lee between the lines: On the one hand Jason Bourne, who fights alone, on the other hand the CIA as an institution with inexhaustible resources.

All Bourne films and series at a glance:

However, five years after Jason Bourne’s theatrical release, the franchise seems to be all over again maneuvered into a dead end to have. Instead of focusing on the main series, another spin-off has been put in place – this time in the form of the Treadstone series, which was created by Heroes creator Tim Kring. However, it was not a success.

Treadstone started in 2019 and was discontinued after a season without leaving a pop culture footprint. The Bourne franchise has tried twice reinventing with spin-offs. We are waiting in vain for the sequel to Jason Bourne, the best Bourne entry of the last decade. Hopefully she’ll come.

