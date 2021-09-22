Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsNo injuries: A fire broke out at Will Smith's
News

No injuries: A fire broke out at Will Smith’s

By Sonia Gupta
0
48




Horror moment for Will Smith (52)! The Hollywood star lives with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith (50) in a chic neighborhood in Los Angeles. The corks popped there at the weekend: The actress turned 50 on September 18th! As she showed on the net, it was celebrated with a big party on roller skates. In the meantime, however, the party mood should have evaporated: There was a fire in the villa!

According to The Sun the fire brigade was called to the property in Calabasas on Monday afternoon. This approached immediately with several ambulances and fire engines. Fortunately, however, it was only a minor fire, mainly causing smoke. “The fire was quickly extinguished. It was already out on arrival”, assured the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fortunately, nobody was harmed either.

Not only is nobody injured, but the damage to the property is also limited. “It’s a very big house. It took about 45 minutes of repairs.”, reported the fire department. How it came to the fire is still unclear.




Jada Pinkett-Smith and husband Will Smith
Will Smith, TV notoriety
Will Smith in December 2019


Previous articleStalker targeted Kendall and Kylie Jenner – arrest! – People
Next articleCall of Duty ?? Warzone: icons of the 80s go into battle
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv