No injuries: A fire broke out at Will Smith’s

Horror moment for Will Smith (52)! The Hollywood star lives with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith (50) in a chic neighborhood in Los Angeles. The corks popped there at the weekend: The actress turned 50 on September 18th! As she showed on the net, it was celebrated with a big party on roller skates. In the meantime, however, the party mood should have evaporated: There was a fire in the villa!

According to The Sun the fire brigade was called to the property in Calabasas on Monday afternoon. This approached immediately with several ambulances and fire engines. Fortunately, however, it was only a minor fire, mainly causing smoke. “The fire was quickly extinguished. It was already out on arrival”, assured the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fortunately, nobody was harmed either.

Not only is nobody injured, but the damage to the property is also limited. “It’s a very big house. It took about 45 minutes of repairs.”, reported the fire department. How it came to the fire is still unclear.









Jada Pinkett-Smith and husband Will Smith

Will Smith, TV notoriety

Will Smith in December 2019



