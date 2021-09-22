Nicole Kidman with series on Amazon

When Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“Eyes Wide Shut“,”Moulin Rouge“) Appeared on HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2017, it was quite a sensation. Until then, the film star from Australia had hardly shown any interest in television. But now she doesn’t seem to get enough of it anymore. Their next HBO series, The Undoing, just launched this week. She has also worked for Nine Perfect Strangers at Hulu and “Pretty Things“Signed with Amazon Prime Video. And it gets even better…

According to TVLine Kidman also plays in the planned Amazon series “Things I Know to Be True” with. It is an adaptation of the award-winning play of the same name by Andrew Bovell. In addition to starring, the actress also acts as the producer through her banner, Blossom Films.

The story revolves around the resilience of marriage, much like her earlier works The Undoing and Big Little Lies. It’s also about family love. The focus is on Fran Price (Kidman), her husband Bob, and the grown children who make a few momentous decisions that affect everyone else as well. The other roles are currently still vacant.









“I will never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney when I had one of those transcendent theatrical experiences“Said Kidman about the template. “Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With the trust of Amazon, the guidance of (studio boss) Jen Salke and an exceptional production team, we have high hopes for what can become of it.“

Bovell, who is apparently also supposed to write the series adaptation himself, also commented: “This is a story about family, what you tried to escape from all your life, only to long for what you lost when you succeeded. I’m thrilled to have an actress of Nicole Kidman’s caliber directing the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and woman, she is complicated, difficult, and extremely convincing. I’m also thrilled that a company of the importance of Amazon Studios has shown so much faith in history and will bring it to a global audience.“

With the project, Kidman fulfills her first-look deal, which she once signed with Amazon. In addition to the thriller series “Pretty Things“, In which she also wants to act, she also produces the drama”The expatriates” and “My lovely wife“. Recently, she also spoke about her readiness for another season of Big Little Lies on HBO (we covered).