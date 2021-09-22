Nicole Kidman shows off her daughter Sunday Rose

The sun is already low and the light is falling through the autumnal yellow leaves – in this beautiful setting, actress Nicole Kidman took a Sunday walk with her eleven-year-old daughter Sunday Rose. “Sunday walk with Sunday”, she writes about the photo and allows herself this little fun. The special thing about it: The 52-year-old otherwise avoids showing her children in public. She doesn’t take them to the red carpet and usually doesn’t post pictures of them.

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose out for a walk

The snapshot that was now created was apparently too beautiful not to share. The growing girl can only be seen from behind – a face cannot be made out. Sunday wears a flared dress with a wide, light hem. She also combines black ankle boots with which she can easily leave the paved path and take a few steps on the lawn.

Kidman posted the picture on November 25, 2019 and achieved well over 200,000 likes. Many comments were delighted. They range from lots of heart emojis to “beautiful picture” to “I bet she’s a beauty”. A commenting user also jokingly fears: “Hopefully it won’t end like Eyes Wide Shut”, referring to Kidman’s psychological drama from 1999.









Kidman had already posted a picture of her two daughters Sunday and Faith on Instagram in the summer. It also shows the girls from behind in Paris. The whole family spent a few days together here to celebrate Sunday’s birthday.

Nicole Kidman has a total of four children. She adopted the two oldest Isabella (26) and Connor (24) during her marriage to Tom Cruise. In 2010 she married country singer Keith Urban, with whom she had daughters Sunday and Faith. The youngest child was born to a surrogate mother.

