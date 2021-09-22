Nicole Kidman makes “daily compromises” in marriage to Keith

Nicole Kidman (53) shares her recipe for success for a harmonious marriage! The Hollywood icon and country star Keith Urban (53) have been married for around 14 years. Out of their love came two children together: their daughters Sunday Rose (12) and Faith Margaret (9). To this day, the parents are overjoyed with each other – just a few weeks ago the actress raved about her husband in the highest tones. Now betrayed Nicole the secret of their happy relationship.

Opposite to image clarified the 53-year-old: “As in any relationship, you have to make compromises every day and show a lot of understanding for one another in order to be able to live together harmoniously.” Marriage is a good deal of work, but it is worth it: “But I love being married – with all my heart!”, Emphasized Nicole Further.

Has on it Keith of course a large part: “He’s a great man. He’s so caring and thoughtful”the blonde enthused about her husband. “The wonderful thing about him is that he was like that when I met him. When I first saw him, I prayed that at some point I would have just such a man by my side – just in case I Keith shouldn’t get. “

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2019 CMA Awards

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

