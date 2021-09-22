Nicolas Cage’s fictional work “The Butcher’s Crossing” was sent to Saban. sold

Saban Films has acquired the rights to Nicolas Cage’s film “Butcher’s Crossing”. According to media reports, the agreement includes rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia.

Behind the camera is Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins”. He also wrote the script. The film is based on the novel by John Williams. Polsky and Molly Conners from Phiphen Pictures are producing the picture with Will Clarke and Andy Mayson from Altitude Film Entertainment and Nicolas Cages Saturn Films.

In “Butcher’s Crossing,” Cage’s character meets a Harvard dropout who pursues his fate in the Colorado wilderness in the 1870s. They go on a dangerous adventure together and risk their life and mental health. “Nick Cage would be fantastic in this role in exploring the limits of human nature,” said Bill Bromiley, president of Saban Films.









“Gabe adapted John Williams’ novel beautifully and we are delighted to be working together on this timeless tragic novel,” commented Bromiley. Recent Saban Films films include Todd Randall’s Under the Stadium Lights, starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson. “The Twist” with Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and Alicia Silverstone’s wedding comedy “Sister of the Groom”. Cage recently received rave reviews for his performance on the indie thriller Pig.

