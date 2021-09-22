news.ch – Eva Green: Terrifying sex scene

The actress (‘Dark Shadows’) embodies the warrior Artemisia in the action film, who ends up in bed with Themistocles, who is portrayed by Sullivan Stapleton (34, ‘The Curse of Darkness Falls’). Shooting this scene was no picnic for the big screen stars. “With sex scenes, it’s not like we do all the positions of the Kamasutra and all that, but we have to portray it differently. How is it filmed? Is it superfluous? Is it part of the story? You have to pay attention to a lot, ”she explained to the British ‘Shortlist’ magazine. Then she revealed more details about the slippery scene: “The sex was like a fight! I had bruises all over my body afterwards and rubbed one on Sullivan. ” Her colleague, on the other hand, was more stringent, for him the shoot didn’t seem to have been really difficult. “Oh, you don’t have to encourage him. He’s not scared, he’s this big, strong Australian and he’s proud of it. He is a real man. Which makes the fact that he had to grow his chest hair even funnier, ”Green grinned.

The beautiful woman – apart from the animal sex scene – was enthusiastic about her character and felt her role as a unique woman full of strength and self-confidence. “Artemisia is pretty ruthless. First of all, she is a woman at the head of the troupe, which is quite unusual, ”the actress pointed out. “She’s reckless and there’s something very masculine about her; she has guns and is ruthless. She can’t stand idiots and cowards. And she is driven and almost blind with vengeance. ” The actress had to prepare well for this part. However, as one of the few women in the film, the brunette beauty enjoyed the testosterone-charged atmosphere on set. “The sword fighting, the training – I’ve never done anything like this before, so it was a great opportunity. I really trained with the guys and loved it, ”she recalled. “It was like being in the army, but in a good way. I’m not a motor person, so it was tough. Swordfighting is very precise – it’s like dancing. I trained for three months. “

Eva Green does everything a little differently in this film: she fights as if she were a dancer and has sex as if she is fighting.

