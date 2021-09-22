New film by Ridley Scott, written by Matt Damon & Ben Affleck – film plus criticism – online magazine for film and cinema

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Like his colleague Clint Eastwood, Ridley Scott is still very active in old age, the two seem to think nothing of Quentin Tarantino’s recent statement that directing would be a “young man’s game”. Recently, some information leaked out about the British’s next project: In particular, the fact that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the congenial writing duo of “Good Will Hunting”, are writing the script, makes you sit up and take notice. In 1997, as youngsters, the two received the Script Oscar for their moving masterpiece.

What is “The Last Duel” about? Marguerite de Carrouges accuses squire Jacques Le Gris of raping her. Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges, brings the lawsuit before the king. Charles VI. sees only one solution to the dispute between the parties: a judicial duel for life and death. Whoever is still alive after the fight is counted as a winner according to God’s will.





Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
