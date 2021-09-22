New film by Ridley Scott, written by Matt Damon & Ben Affleck – film plus criticism – online magazine for film and cinema

Like his colleague Clint Eastwood, Ridley Scott is still very active in old age, the two seem to think nothing of Quentin Tarantino’s recent statement that directing would be a “young man’s game”. Recently, some information leaked out about the British’s next project: In particular, the fact that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the congenial writing duo of “Good Will Hunting”, are writing the script, makes you sit up and take notice. In 1997, as youngsters, the two received the Script Oscar for their moving masterpiece.

What is “The Last Duel” about? Marguerite de Carrouges accuses squire Jacques Le Gris of raping her. Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges, brings the lawsuit before the king. Charles VI. sees only one solution to the dispute between the parties: a judicial duel for life and death. Whoever is still alive after the fight is counted as a winner according to God’s will.









A historical material, and at least since his “Gladiator” one has known that Scott is special. The story is based on a true story book by Eric Jaeger.

So far, a start date had been assumed at the end of 2020, which has now been postponed to the beginning of 2021. In any case, we are curious.