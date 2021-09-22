Netflix secures rights to the Roald Dahl catalog

A Roald Dahl book is sold somewhere in the world every 2.6 seconds, wants The Hollywood Reporter have calculated. More than 300 million copies of his works have already been sold, in 63 different languages. The British author, who died in 1990, has left behind a huge catalog of stories, many of which have been made into films several times. And soon a lot more Dahl adaptations could await us, because loud THR the streaming service Netflix has closed a deal.

How much money the company had to spend to secure Dahl’s intellectual property for film or series purposes is unknown. But it should be one of the biggest investments that Netflix has ever made – and that means something with the spending-loving streamer. So the boss Ted Sarandos insisted on announcing the news himself and promised a “unique universe“From animated and real-filmed adaptations. Even from games, recorded theater performances and “immersive experiences“I’m talking about what would be new territory for the platform.

Incidentally, this is not the first contract between Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company. In 2018, the animation rights to 16 individual Dahl stories were bought, which is said to have devoured nine-figure sums. So you can imagine how much more money must have flowed now. The first fruits of this first deal will be harvested when Taika Waititi (“Thor: Decision day“,”Jojo Rabbit“) And Daniel Johnston (“Ralph is enough“,”Zoomania“) With their animation series on”Charlie and the Chocolate Factory“Are done.









“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory“Is certainly one of the best-known titles in the Dahl catalog. The story was filmed in 1971 with Gene Wilder and in 2005 with Johnny Depp. “Witches witches“, Most recently in 2020 with Anne Hathaway (before 1990 with Anjelica Huston). Other well-known adaptations are the comedy film “Matilda“From 1996 (directed by Danny DeVito), the Wes Anderson flick”The fantastic Mr. Fox“From 2009 or Spielberg’s”BFG: Big Friendly Giant“From 2016.

The Roald Dahl Story Company, which can now bathe in the money, says of the Netflix deal: “Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love for storytelling and a growing global fan base. Together we have the extraordinary opportunity to write several new chapters of these beloved stories that children and adults around the world will love for generations to come.“

