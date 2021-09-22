Natalie Portman with neckline to the navel

At the premiere of her new film “Lucy in the Sky” Natalie Portman (38, “Black Swan”) was the focus. But not only because she shines in the lead role of the astronaut Lucy Cola. With the look that the actress presented at the event in Los Angeles, she made sure that no one overlooked her.

The 38-year-old presented a long-sleeved, black outfit with a neckline to the navel. Shoulder pads adorned the top, while the skirt was extremely short and showed off her slender legs. Open high heels, also in black, provided additional glamor. She wore her shoulder-length bob from the middle parted in light waves. Black mascara and bright red lipstick served as makeup.









The science fiction drama “Lucy in the Sky” just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is about an astronaut who can no longer cope with her earthly life after a space mission. It is not yet known when the film will be released in German cinemas.