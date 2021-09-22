Mila Kunis reveals how she met Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are actually among those celebrities who keep their private lives out of the public eye as much as possible. Little was known about how they met.

In the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron”, Mila Kunis reported that she met her future husband for the first time in 1998 on the set of the series “The Wild Seventies”. She was just 14 years old at the time. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher played a teenage couple in love, and there were even some kissing scenes. Apart from the cameras, however, there were no feelings in the game, revealed Mila Kunis. After the shooting, the two actors simply fell apart again – a fact that she regrets today. But: “It would have been the wrong time. We wouldn’t be together today if we hadn’t gone through some things in the meantime that made us the people who finally got back together.”

In the period after the shooting of “The Wild Seventies” Mila Kunis experienced an eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkin and Ashton Kutcher an eight-year marriage with Demi Moore.

How did they finally meet again? In the podcast, Mila Kunis reports on an award ceremony at which she looked around in the backstage area. She was single at the time: “And suddenly there was this attractive man who turned his back on me. I just thought: ‘What an attractive guy. He’s really hot’.” Then she realized that the person was Ashton Kutcher: “I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is Kutch.’ For me that was the craziest thing ever, checking out someone I’ve known for so long. “









After that, a friendship with certain advantages developed from their platonic relationship. But the casual relationship soon turned into a serious one. Mila Kunis noticed that she harbored more than friendly feelings for Ashton Kutcher and confessed them to him. After that everything went very quickly. The very next day he suggested moving in together.

The actors have now been married for more than three years and have two children together.

