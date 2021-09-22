Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher show off their cute children

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are good at keeping their children out of the public eye. For the first time, Hollywood’s dream couple appeared with both children at a sporting event in Budapest.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are among the most famous lovers in Hollywood. With their two-year-old daughter, the two appeared in public several times and sparked great enthusiasm among their fans. In the last few months, however, it has become quiet around the couple. The reason: little Wyatt had a brother in November.









Everyone who was looking forward to cute baby photos now had to show staying power. Because Kunis and Kutcher kept their son Dimitri hidden from the public. It was only last Monday that the actor couple showed up for the first time with both children. Since then, the images have been on the web and shared thousands of times.

Mila Kunis talks about family planning



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, both big sports fans, traveled to Budapest with their family to attend the FINA World Championships. With the pink earmuffs placed on the famous dad’s knee, Wyatt follows the spectacle with great enthusiasm, while her little brother makes himself comfortable in the arms of his mother.

Although a third child would definitely find room on one of the knees, the couple’s family planning initially appears to have been completed. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kunis said, “It’s perfect. I have two very healthy, really wonderful children. Why should I try my luck?”

sve