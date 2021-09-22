Meryl Streep: More beautiful than any Oscar – finally the first grandchild! – People

Meryl Streep (69) is allowed to tell us everything. Does her daughter Mamie see it that way too? She made Meryl Streep her grandma a few days ago. And she is already looking forward to it: “I will make her life hell. Because I am a specialist in unsolicited advice. “

A grandson! That was really missing in Meryl Streep’s life, because otherwise – viewed from the outside – she actually has everything. She is the most successful actress in the world. Her marriage to the sculptor Don Gummer (72) has lasted for more than 40 years and the couple has four children.

In the summer she will be 70 and she could actually retire at her private lake north of New York. Or knitting in her rocking chair in the living room, she loves that. So much so that she even taught her colleague Amy Adams (44) how to do it during breaks on the film set.

But instead of passing the time with manual labor, Meryl Streep keeps turning. Her latest project: a leading role in the second season of the hit series “Big Little Lies” by Reese Witherspoon (42), also a star in Hollywood.

In June the episodes start in the USA, then in ours. For this reason, Meryl Streep also meets with BILD am SONNTAG, she wants to rave about her new heart project. “I was obsessed with the first season,” she says. The passion for her job continues 42 years after her first appearance in front of the camera.





Pretty pregnant: Mamie Gummer in January 2019Photo: FilmMagic for HBO



Only one issue occupies an even bigger place in her heart: her family. “Big Little Lies” has long been in the can and so Meryl Streep currently has no shoot, but a plan. She always has it, her motto: “Only boredom are bored.” But there has never been room for that in the Streep house.

Meryl is now grandma. “I’ve worked so much in the last few months. Now I’m ready for my first grandchild. ”Mary Willa, called Mamie, will be happy. Streep’s eldest daughter will get over unsolicited advice from her mom, because the bond between them is close. “Without my husband and my four children, I would have long been a case for psychiatry,” says the Hollywood star. “My family is not only the reason why I am successful, it is the reason why I am alive.”

Her family is also always present when talking to BILD am SONNTAG: “I am the mother of four adult children and in the series I play a woman who deals with the deficits of her role as a mother. That spoke to me immediately. “

This galactically good actress, who always laughs and is surrounded by a cloud of love, shakes hands with waiters and porters – she of all people lets doubt shine through? That makes us sit up and take notice. “Nobody is really perfect,” she replies. “I have asked myself the eternal question that most mothers ask themselves again and again: How can I turn back the clock to correct some mistakes?”

You listen again. Meryl Streep actually used the word “mistake”. Wow. But she can’t stand the hymns to her person, which at least from the cinema viewer’s point of view are rightly sung. “In Hollywood we tend to overdo things,” she once said.

It annoys her when even colleagues on set do not utter a sound out of awe when they are facing her, there is no reason for that. “I often forget my text, I’m nervous, my hands are wet with sweat.” She is not flawless and suffers from self-doubt before every film. “And then my husband Don comments: ‘You always say you can’t do it and then you do it'”. That brings us back to her family.









“I was always a working mother,” says Meryl Streep. “I’ve been away a lot and missed some important family celebrations. It always hurts and leaves small scars. ”Fortunately, things are different today. “Today I can allow myself to divide my time well and distribute it fairly among all the children. A nice feeling, but I worked hard for that. “

Your children will surely thank her. Mamie, the young mother, is also an actress. Streep was heavily pregnant with Mamie when she won her second Oscar in 1983 for “Sophie’s Decision”. “She had a keen sense of drama from the start,” Streep joked often.

Mamie played her first role at the age of 20 months (as the baby of Streep and Jack Nicholson in the comedy “Heartburn”). Streep’s oldest, Henry, is a musician, while younger sisters Grace (actress) and Louisa (model) are also active in the show industry. “I’m so inexpressibly proud of everyone,” says Meryl Streep. “You fly around the world for work. I don’t even know who is where. “

Only husband Don eschews the limelight. He has no reason to, as a sculptor he is in demand all over the world. The artist couple has been married since 1978, their marriage is absolutely scandal-free. How do you do that? “We both have the same sense of humor and the same taste in music. Those are good prerequisites, ”says Meryl Streep. But the most important thing: “We always had separate bathrooms. I think that is the real secret of every happy partnership: separate bathrooms! “

As an actress, Meryl Streep has probably achieved everything that is possible in the world of film. Financially and professionally, she has taken care of. In her private life she has little left for the glittering world of Hollywood. “In New York, I basically ride the subway,” she reveals. “Hardly anyone recognizes me. It’s all a question of disguise. ”There she likes to watch people and enjoys everyday banalities. Even when she’s sitting in a restaurant.

Once in Berlin she was served red grits, a dessert she didn’t know. She was intrigued. The taste – and the strange-sounding name for them. Days later she tried to pronounce the difficult German word. Their roots even lie here. Her paternal great-great-grandparents came from Loffenau in Baden-Württemberg.

Streep was born in the US state of New Jersey in 1949. Her mother was a graphic designer, her father a manager in a pharmaceutical company. Meryl actually wanted to become an interpreter, but then ended up at the theater and celebrated her international breakthrough in 1978 with the TV series “Holocaust”, which caused “a seismic shift in society” especially in Germany, according to Streep of BILD am SONNTAG.

Even today she is proud when she can initiate debates. She railed against Donald Trump (72), complained about the unequal pay for men and women in the film business and blasphemed the Academy Awards. “It’s all about clothes there. I feel too old, too fat, too strange for that. “

Nevertheless, she will probably go there in 2020 as well. But before the next gala, Meryl Streep first spends a lot of time in her grandson’s bed. Presumably the young grandma would not be better at any other place at the moment.

Your unusual career





2012: Streep at the OscarsPhoto: FilmMagic



Meryl Streep is a trained theater actress, first appeared in front of the camera in 1977. In 1978 she celebrated her breakthrough worldwide with the TV series “Holocaust”. In 1979 she played with Dustin Hoffman in “Kramer gegen Kramer” – and won her first Oscar!

In 1983 there was the second golden boy for her role as a concentration camp inmate in “Sophie’s Decision”. This was followed by legendary films such as “Out of Africa”, “Spurge”, “The Devil Wears Prada”.

In 2012 she received her third Oscar for her role as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady”.