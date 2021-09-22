Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter join cast of ‘Johnny and Clyde’

The project will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are head over heels in love with each other and go on a crime tour. The duo have set themselves the goal of robbing a casino that is run by the gang boss Alana (played by Fox) and her head of security (played by Ritter). The film is currently being produced in Rhode Island and the roles of Johnny and Clyde are due to be cast shortly. The selected actors will take part in the production over the next month. Tom DeNucci will sit in the director’s chair with Chad A. Verdi, who is also the producer of the film in collaboration with Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff. Chad said in a statement: “I’m very excited to cast Megan in the role of Alana. She is a brilliant actress who will bring this character to life like no other. I love Tyson’s energy and can’t wait to see it. that he and Megan go head-to-head. ” Megan was typified as a sex symbol earlier in her career for her roles on ‘Transformers’ and ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and admitted last year that she was still “angry” with the reviews she received for her work on the films at the time.