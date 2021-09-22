Matt Damon: “I’m a bore”

KURIER: Did you have a lot of toy cars as a child?

Matt Damon: No, when I was a kid there was the TV series CHIPS and I pretended my kid’s bike was a motorcycle. Were mine cars always do not care. What moved me to make the film was the fire of these people to create something extraordinary that goes beyond personal ego.

You play the man who makes the racing cars ford designed. A creative mind. But his superiors kept adding their mustard. Reminds you of that Hollywood?









(laughs) Yeah, we all had conversations about it on set. There are definitely parallels to the studio system. And probably to all companies where ingenious people permanently contact far less ingenious consultants and superiors who in reality have no idea what to say. We have all seen it often.

You have a hilarious argument Christian Bale …

Yes, we both have shot many fight scenes in our careers, choreographed them down to the smallest detail. But here we wanted it to act like a “beef” between brothers. That’s why I hit him with mushy toast. As we were filming it, I heard one assistant whisper to another: “It’s hard to believe that these are ‘Jason Bourne’ and ‘Batman’.”