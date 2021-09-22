Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsMatt Damon: "I'm a bore"
News

Matt Damon: “I’m a bore”

By Sonia Gupta
0
66




KURIER: Did you have a lot of toy cars as a child?

Matt Damon: No, when I was a kid there was the TV series CHIPS and I pretended my kid’s bike was a motorcycle. Were mine cars always do not care. What moved me to make the film was the fire of these people to create something extraordinary that goes beyond personal ego.

You play the man who makes the racing cars ford designed. A creative mind. But his superiors kept adding their mustard. Reminds you of that Hollywood?




(laughs) Yeah, we all had conversations about it on set. There are definitely parallels to the studio system. And probably to all companies where ingenious people permanently contact far less ingenious consultants and superiors who in reality have no idea what to say. We have all seen it often.

You have a hilarious argument Christian Bale

Yes, we both have shot many fight scenes in our careers, choreographed them down to the smallest detail. But here we wanted it to act like a “beef” between brothers. That’s why I hit him with mushy toast. As we were filming it, I heard one assistant whisper to another: “It’s hard to believe that these are ‘Jason Bourne’ and ‘Batman’.”


Previous articleKim Kardashian and Kanye West: Why the split was foreseeable
Next articleADA at $ 4 by the end of the year – who’ll win? From Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv