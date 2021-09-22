Matt Damon and Christian Bale strongly influenced by their fathers – BZ Berlin

In a double interview with Matt Damon in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, actor Christian Bale said: “My father set an example for me how to make an adventure out of the daily struggle to survive, that is, something that is fun.”









He also took him to demonstrations: “I thought it was great to chant slogans against Maggie Thatcher. I didn’t know why I was chanting, but I knew: we don’t like them. ”His father gave him something“ that I could believe in, ”said Bale (45).

Damon replied to the FAZ’s question about who influenced him as a man: “My father and my mother. They even talked about what kind of man I should become. ”It was about things like a value system, the ethical framework and his place in the world. “I should never stop trying to become a better person,” said Damon, 49.

The newspaper asked the actors who can currently be seen together on the screen in the racing driver film “Le Mans 66” about their first cars. “I shared an old Buick with my father,” Bale replied. Damon said he saved money in school by buying a used Honda when he went to Los Angeles: “I loved the car. It had a gear shift. The clutch ran like butter. ”Today he drives a Tesla electric car“ because of the environment ”.