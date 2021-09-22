Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsMatt Damon and Christian Bale strongly influenced by their fathers - BZ...
News

Matt Damon and Christian Bale strongly influenced by their fathers – BZ Berlin

By Sonia Gupta
0
75








BZ / dpa

In a double interview with Matt Damon in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, actor Christian Bale said: “My father set an example for me how to make an adventure out of the daily struggle to survive, that is, something that is fun.”




He also took him to demonstrations: “I thought it was great to chant slogans against Maggie Thatcher. I didn’t know why I was chanting, but I knew: we don’t like them. ”His father gave him something“ that I could believe in, ”said Bale (45).

Damon replied to the FAZ’s question about who influenced him as a man: “My father and my mother. They even talked about what kind of man I should become. ”It was about things like a value system, the ethical framework and his place in the world. “I should never stop trying to become a better person,” said Damon, 49.

The newspaper asked the actors who can currently be seen together on the screen in the racing driver film “Le Mans 66” about their first cars. “I shared an old Buick with my father,” Bale replied. Damon said he saved money in school by buying a used Honda when he went to Los Angeles: “I loved the car. It had a gear shift. The clutch ran like butter. ”Today he drives a Tesla electric car“ because of the environment ”.


Previous articleActress Amanda Seyfried has secretly become a mother
Next article“Bitcoin ETF Could Be Approved In October”
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv