Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNews"Matrix 4" apparently ignores Part 2 and 3 - News 2021
News

“Matrix 4” apparently ignores Part 2 and 3 – News 2021

By Vimal Kumar
0
54




The fourth “Matrix” part awaits us at Christmas after a break of almost 18 years in the cinemas. But as it now turned out, Resurrections doesn’t seem to be the fourth part. Apparently the upcoming film just continues the first film from 1999.


Previous articleJulia Roberts’ 90ies handbag is now the trend – you can shop for it here
Next articleBritney Spears: Why defeat doesn’t mean the end of hope
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv