“Matrix 4” apparently ignores Part 2 and 3 – News 2021

The fourth “Matrix” part awaits us at Christmas after a break of almost 18 years in the cinemas. But as it now turned out, Resurrections doesn’t seem to be the fourth part. Apparently the upcoming film just continues the first film from 1999.

The first trailer for “Matrix Resurrections” got a lot of fans excited. Not only the comeback of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, but also many scenes that seem like direct reinterpretations of the 1999 classic were previewed. Because Neo and Trinity do not seem to remember their excursions from the Matrix and are once again initiated into the unpleasant truth by a group around Morpheus. In addition to some familiar scenes and characters, the trailer also features new characters.



In addition to the returning Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in particular will play major roles in “Resurrections”, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris and many more will also be seen in the cinema be.









After speculating in the last few days why Laurence Fishburne is not to be seen again in the role of Morpheus, the next headlines are now reaching us. Allegedly, “Matrix: Resurrections” is not supposed to be the fourth part of the series.



In the official Warner Bros. description it sounds like “Resurrections” ignores the second and third parts of the series. Especially the phrase “Matrix Resurrections is the continuation of the story that was established in the first Matrix movie” seems to make things clear.

Whether the upcoming film actually starts at the end of the first film from 1999 will be revealed by December 23, 2021 at the latest, when “Matrix Resurrections” starts in cinemas.