Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Mass problems: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor double is too narrow

By Sonia Gupta
Chris Hemsworth’s (37) muscles cause problems during the filming. No question about it – the actor is one of the most well-trained stars in Hollywood. The fitness fan regularly presents his rock-hard biceps and abs on social media – and his fans are now comparing him to the green action hero Hulk. The 37-year-old is his film double with his broad cross Bobby Holland Hanton literally in the shade!

“Everyone always says, ‘Wow, look how wide it is.’ And I think to myself: ‘Great, now I have to get his size too’ “the stuntman recalls on the radio show “Fitzy & Wippa”. He has Chris also wrote and thanked him for the fact that he now had to gain muscle mass just like him. The men are currently shooting the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia.

But not only in Bobs Chris could shift his eyes down a gear during training – his film colleague Chris Pratt (41) also noticed how inflated the father of the family is now: “Just spoke to my trainer and he says you have to stop training because we’ll be in the same movie after all – and he doesn’t want me to stand next to you when you look like that”the 41-year-old quipped under one Instagram-Contribution.

