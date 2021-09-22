Lilibet Diana, Avril Lavigne, George Clooney: People of the Day – Panorama

Harry and Meghan, parents of little Lilibet Diana, have secured domains with her name, Avril Lavigne is building on old times, and George Clooney is opening a film school.

Lilibet Diana, 18 days old, was digital even before she was born. Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, have secured several domains for their daughter, such as the US magazine People reported. “As is often the case with public figures, a significant number of domains of all possible names that were being considered were purchased by their team in order to protect themselves from exploitation of the name after it was later selected and publicly shared “a spokesman for the couple told the magazine. The domains bought included, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph LilibetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com.

Avril Lavigne, 36, builds on old times. The Canadian-French rock and pop singer has published her first video on Tiktok: In it she performs an excerpt from her hit “Sk8er Boi” from 2002 while sitting on a halfpipe. She got thematically appropriate support from skateboarder Tony Hawk, 53, who drives through the halfpipe. Both wear Lavigne’s trademark from the music videos of the noughties: the loosely tied tie.









George Clooney, 60, American actor, is founding a film school for more diversity with other Hollywood greats. Clooney, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria and others are involved in a school project in Los Angeles that aims to give minorities easier access to the film industry. From autumn 2022, high school students will be admitted to the “Roybal School of Film and Television Production”, as the Los Angeles school district announced on Monday. The diversity program specifically targets students from underserved communities. The young people are to be trained in the areas of camera work, editing, special effects and sound, among other things.

Wolfgang Puck, 71, Hollywood chef from Austria, looks back. In the documentary “Wolfgang” he talks about his dream career – he owns more than 70 restaurants in the USA and provides catering for the Oscars every year – but also about his traumatic childhood. He grew up in rural Sankt Veit an der Glan, without running water, oppressed by his strict stepfather. “For me as a child, the kitchen was the only place where I felt safe.”