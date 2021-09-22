Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farm to advance the development of sustainably cultivated meat

September 22, 2021

Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio

The environmental activist and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms. Both companies are known for extracting meat directly from animal cells. Mosa Meat presented the first cell-cultured hamburger in 2013 and Aleph Farms celebrated successes with cell-cultured steaks in 2018 and 2021.

Leonardo DiCaprio sees his new project as an opportunity to expand his commitment to the environment: “Changing our diet is one of the keys to fighting the climate crisis. With their new ways of meat production, Mosa Meat and Aleph Farm open up innovative sustainable ways to meet the consumer’s desire for meat. They both solve one of the biggest problems facing the meat industry today. Therefore, as an investor and consultant, I am delighted to be part of these two success stories that will make cell-cultured meat accessible to the end consumer. ”

The global meat industry has a huge negative impact on the environment and it is expected that worldwide meat consumption by 40-70% by 2050 increases. By cultivating meat, the environment can be protected without the consumer having to do without it. Experts believe that the market for cell-cultured meat, as part of the larger Protein conversion, will be worth 25 billion US dollars by 2030 will take.

Mosa Meat’s Managing Director, Maarten Bosch, is delighted to be working with the new prominent investor: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s efforts to make the world a better place fit very well with our mission at Mosa Meat. We are therefore pleased to welcome him as a consultant and investor. Together we will provide current and future generations with sustainable meat. “









Cell-cultured meat burger from Mosa Meat

“As a committed environmental activist, Leonardo DiCaprio will be part of our advisory board and team of top investors. Our team is working hard to promote sustainability in the food industry and we are therefore very happy to have someone at our side in Leo who shares this vision, ”adds Aleph Farms, Managing Director Didier Toubia.

The positive impact that cell-cultured meat has on the environment is considerable: according to an independent research firm Life cycle analysis study this production method has 92 percent less impact on the climate than industrial meat production. Air pollution is also reduced by 92 percent, and 95 percent less space and 78 percent less water are used. Freed areas that are no longer used for industrial meat production could then, for example, be re-greened. That would be very beneficial for the climate. Another possibility would be to use the free areas for growing grain or other food. In addition, the automated and sterile processes involved in cultivating meat reduce the risk of contamination. Conversely, this also means that additional feeding of antibiotics, which is still a major problem nowadays, for example due to factory farming, is no longer necessary.

Aleph Farms makes beef steaks from non-genetically modified cells from a live cow. No animal is harmed and the negative impact on the environment is significantly reduced. The company was founded in 2017 by Didier Toubia, The Kitchen Hub of the Strauss Group, and Professor Shulamit Levenberg from the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at Technion – the Israeli Institute of Technology. Aleph Farms is headquartered in Israel and has a global network of world class investors including L. Catterton, DisruptAD (ADQ), BRF, Thai Union and Cargill. In December 2018, the company developed the first cell-cultured steak. The first cell-cultured ribeye steak followed in 2021. Aleph Farms vision is to enable everyone to have a balanced diet. For more information, visit www.aleph-farms.com.

Mosa Meat is an international technology company that specializes in sustainably producing real meat. In 2013, the Mosa Meat founders presented the world’s first cell-cultured hamburger. The meat was obtained from cow cells. Since it was founded in 2016, Mosa Meat has been working on producing meat that convinces consumers and at the same time does not harm animals or the environment. Mosa Meat’s diverse and growing team is working together to revolutionize the global food industry. Mosa Meat is a private company based in Maastricht, the Netherlands. It is supported by, among others Blue Horizon, M Ventures, Bell Food Group, Nutreco and Mitsubishi.

