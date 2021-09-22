Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsKyle Jenner launches baby care line
News

Kyle Jenner launches baby care line

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




” Kylie Baby ”
Kylie Jenner launches baby care line

Kylie Jenner on the red carpet

© Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

by Fenja Henn

Fashion and beauty news in Brigitte ticker: Kylie Jenner now also sells care products for babies

All fashion and beauty news in the Brigitte ticker:

September 22, 2021

Kylie Baby: Kylie Jenner is now also selling baby care products

Kylie Jenner achieved huge success with her make-up line Kylie Cosmetics. The beauty empire was expanded two years ago with the Kylieskin care line. Now the entrepreneur is surprising with a new announcement: The 24-year-old is launching a new care line – this time everything revolves around the skin and hair care of babies and toddlers.

In addition to vegan and natural ingredients, Kylie Baby focuses on hypoallergenic ingredients. It was also important to refrain from animal testing. The line of shampoo, conditioner, bath additive and body lotion will be available online from September 28th.

Jenner explains on her website that the products were not only developed together with her daughter Stormi Webster, but were also tested by paediatricians.




At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.

Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Fans of the “ Keeping Up with the Kardashians ” actress are absolutely thrilled and can’t wait for the new brand to start. The recently created Instagram account “ kyliebaby ” already has 1.3 million followers after a few days.

Brigitte

#Subjects


Previous articleNicolas Cage’s fictional work “The Butcher’s Crossing” was sent to Saban. sold
Next articleSweet gesture: Amal and George Clooney write letters to each other
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv