Kyle Jenner launches baby care line

September 22, 2021
Kylie Baby: Kylie Jenner is now also selling baby care products
Kylie Jenner achieved huge success with her make-up line Kylie Cosmetics. The beauty empire was expanded two years ago with the Kylieskin care line. Now the entrepreneur is surprising with a new announcement: The 24-year-old is launching a new care line – this time everything revolves around the skin and hair care of babies and toddlers.
In addition to vegan and natural ingredients, Kylie Baby focuses on hypoallergenic ingredients. It was also important to refrain from animal testing. The line of shampoo, conditioner, bath additive and body lotion will be available online from September 28th.
Jenner explains on her website that the products were not only developed together with her daughter Stormi Webster, but were also tested by paediatricians.
Fans of the “ Keeping Up with the Kardashians ” actress are absolutely thrilled and can’t wait for the new brand to start. The recently created Instagram account “ kyliebaby ” already has 1.3 million followers after a few days.