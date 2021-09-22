Kim Kardashian: The mom suffers with her son Saint

Kim Kardashian suffers with her son Saint, who has broken his arm.

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint has broken his arm several times. The entrepreneur explains how much she suffers with him.

Saint West, 5, the son of Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, broke his arm. The entrepreneur, who became known as a reality TV star, made it public in her Instagram stories. There she also explains that she apparently suffers even more than her little son.









Who has cried more often?



To a picture showing the young Saint in a wheelchair, Kardashian asks: “Who do you think who cried more today?” Her “baby” had “broken her arm in several places today” and she was “not okay”. Kardashian also writes about another photo showing Saint’s cast: “Poor baby”.

It is not currently known why the boy was injured. Saint is the second oldest of a total of four children by the entrepreneur and her husband. His sister North (8) was born in 2013, sister Chicago (3) in 2018 and brother Psalm (2) was born in 2019. Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

