Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsKim Kardashian: The mom suffers with her son Saint
News

Kim Kardashian: The mom suffers with her son Saint

By Arjun Sethi
0
53




Kim Kardashian
The mom suffers with her son Saint

Kim Kardashian suffers with her son Saint, who has broken his arm.

Kim Kardashian suffers with her son Saint, who has broken his arm.

© Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint has broken his arm several times. The entrepreneur explains how much she suffers with him.

Saint West, 5, the son of Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, broke his arm. The entrepreneur, who became known as a reality TV star, made it public in her Instagram stories. There she also explains that she apparently suffers even more than her little son.




Who has cried more often?

To a picture showing the young Saint in a wheelchair, Kardashian asks: “Who do you think who cried more today?” Her “baby” had “broken her arm in several places today” and she was “not okay”. Kardashian also writes about another photo showing Saint’s cast: “Poor baby”.

It is not currently known why the boy was injured. Saint is the second oldest of a total of four children by the entrepreneur and her husband. His sister North (8) was born in 2013, sister Chicago (3) in 2018 and brother Psalm (2) was born in 2019. Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

CodeList



Previous articleCall of Duty ?? Warzone: icons of the 80s go into battle
Next articleViral video: Tom Cruise loves Lego Top Gun trailer – entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv