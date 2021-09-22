Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Kim Kardashian gives 1,000 fans money – because of a “tough” year

By Arjun Sethi
Donations are a tradition at Christmas – and in times of Corona they experience an upward trend again. Now reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made a generous announcement.

Kim Kardashian wants to give her fans money for Christmas, as she announced on Twitter. “Hey guys! 2020 was tough and a lot of people are worried about how to pay the rent or get food on the table – I want to spread the love by sending 1,000 people $ 500,” she explains to her followers.

The money, the equivalent of around 409 euros, can be received by anyone who sends her his “$ cashtag”, as the 40-year-old puts it. What is meant is the personal account name on the “Cash App” platform.




Kim Kardashian West, as her full name has been since marrying rap star Kanye West in 2014, currently has assets of the equivalent of 637 million euros, according to the business magazine “Forbes”. She earns her money mainly with her own clothing line, the numerous cosmetic products and the reality TV contracts – this year the end of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was announced.

Kim Kardashian West makes her followers happy with this gesture. Plus, she may be following in the footsteps of another celebrity. The Australian Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is said to be the “anonymous donor”, according to the Daily Mail, who donated US $ 1.2 million to the 900 employees of an Australian company for their Christmas bonuses.


