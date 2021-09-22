Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Why the split was foreseeable

NOf course, it makes sense to dismiss the apparently imminent separation of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as irrelevant, as breaking news about apparently angry people who have distinguished themselves through bizarre behavior or uselessness. But that’s only really possible if you’ve spent the last twenty years in a vacuum that is free from pop culture. In fact, this message is, for the time being only plausible rumors, culturally, psychologically and socially much more important than, for example, the serial separations of Liz Taylor – or the rift between Diana and Charles.

Briefly to the facts: Kanye Omari West, 43, is a pop star and music producer who worked with some of the biggest stars in the world, shaped and changed the main musical culture of hip-hop and R&B and played a key role in making fashionable sneakers (i.e. rather for the club than for the fitness trail) have become a billion dollar industry. His collaboration with Adidas was vital for the Nike group, which was constantly panting. West claims to have bipolar disorder.

Kim Kardashian, 40, comes from a complex, multi-patched family clan in Los Angeles that includes: Prominent lawyer Robert Kardashian, who represented OJ Simpson in a litigation of the century, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce), 71, gold medal in the decathlon the men at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, who came out as a trans woman in 2015, Kylie Jenner, who became the youngest billionaire in the world with her cosmetics line (or at least almost, the experts argue about that). Kim Kardashian himself became famous through the TV series “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, which has been running since 2007, runs various lifestyle and fashion brands (from Kimojis, i.e. personalized emoticons, to shapewear), and has almost 200 million followers on Instagram. For her guest appearances in films she has already been nominated twice for the Golden Raspberry as worst supporting actress. Her clan’s TV show will be discontinued this year, but an exclusive multi-year contract with the Disney streaming service Hulu or its international offshoot Star is said to have already been signed.

The two married in Florence in 2014, whereby the well-documented preparations, including the fitting of Givenchy’s wedding dress, had to take place in Paris, and they have four children together (the two younger ones were carried by a surrogate mother), whose names reveal a certain fondness for flat jokes: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

The crisis as a normal state

Two such attention superpowers multiply in a double pack: In retrospect, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt look like media-shy grandparents from the country compared to the sometimes ubiquitous and unavoidable Kim and Kanye. Now the couple is apparently facing separation. Those affected have not yet confirmed or denied anything, which is almost a bit of a shock for people who regularly spread their entire life on social media. The rumors range from star lawyers, whom Kardashian allegedly consulted in preparation for the custody war, to West’s alleged affair with makeup star Jeffree Star.

Somehow there is nothing surprising about that, because the crisis has been normal for years for this celebrity double whopper, who was christened “Kimye” by the tabloids and fans. So much has been going on in the seven years of their marriage that they feel closer to seventy. During a visit to Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian was ambushed, tied up and gagged in her hotel room and brought about around six million euros in jewelry. Among them was a diamond ring that she had recently received from her husband and shown in detail on Instagram. Kanye West, on the other hand, suffered a nervous breakdown while on tour, babbled confused stuff on stage and was admitted to a hospital. He later shocked his fans by ostentatiously confessing to the newly elected President Donald Trump and visiting him in the White House. His wife, in turn, promoted prison reforms to the president.

The separation rumors have not yet been confirmed or denied by those affected – which is almost the case with people who regularly spread their entire life on social media …is a bit of a shock





Kanye West’s fraternization with Trump, who accepted and served the racism of some of Trump’s supporters, seemed particularly surprising because the rapper had expressed himself differently in the past. “Black people don’t care about President Bush,” he complained when aid for Hurricane Katrina victims in Louisiana was painfully slow to get underway in 2005. He almost wanted to snatch the trophy from country pop star Taylor Swift at an awards ceremony because, in his opinion, Beyoncé Knowles deserved it.

In fact, that’s part of his genius. And his problem. Whether it is his psyche or his artistic perception: West has an incredible feeling for topics and timing, but also a complete indifference to the fact that he hurts himself or others with his statements. More than that – he needs the controversy and the scandal. When he launched his clothing line Yeezy, he was largely ridiculed and dismissed as a non-designer. In retrospect, one has to say: He has expanded the range of streetwear to include the monk’s robe. Its earthy colors and oversized cuts have changed the fashion world. Historically, this is less crude than you might think: next to the sports field, the gospel choir was one of the few places of social advancement that was open to blacks.

When West announced his intention to run for the presidency last summer, he did so with a protective vest and, on his first public appearance, stated that Kim Kardashian had wanted to have her first daughter aborted. She countered publicly by saying that the statements of sick people should not be taken seriously.

Your selfie book is a testimony to the times

Kim Kardashian’s public career began as an assistant to Paris Hilton. In the past 20 years she has done practically nothing that has not been documented by cameras. Her selfie book “Selfish” is considered a testimony to a breed of people whose existence is based on their presence in digital space. The standard criticism of her is that she is only famous for “being famous”. In fact, it has redefined how celebrity works. And whether you feel entertained by a guitar solo on the concert stage or by instructions for make-up that emphasizes the cheekbones on Instagram is not a question of level, but of preferences and zeitgeist. In addition, Kardashian has brought alternative ideals of beauty to the fore with her expansive bum and vaguely oriental features. All of this was only possible because she and her mother Chris Jenner – called Momager in the clan – always tried to be in control of images and messages.

But Kanye West cannot be controlled. Even his somewhat crazy, self-made Sunday services do not help. As a pop star at the height of his fame, he has surely fascinated the glamorous Kim, as a patient his magic will fade, as an ally he will lose value. What exactly happens between the two should be found out in the next few weeks (or part of it). But one thing is clear: Nothing, not even the future ex-husband, should stop the Kardashians’ perfect entertainment machine.

